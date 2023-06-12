HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is being treated by first responders after he was found below Halona Blowhole Lookout in Hawaii Kai.

The Honolulu Police Department said they were called to the scene on reports of a single motorcycle accident.

As a result, Kalanianaole Highway has been closed off in both directions from Nawiliwili Street to Sandys Beach.

The Honolulu Fire Department was told the man in his 20s was traveling on the highway before he ended up on the beach below the lookout area.

HFD rescuers packaged the motorcyclist into a rescue stretcher and carried him up the steep terrain.

Medical care was transferred over to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.