WAIMANALO (KHON2) — On Thursday, the Honolulu Police Department closed Kalanianaole Highway, both directions due to a low hanging wire.

HPD received a complaint on Dec. 16 at around 12 p.m. So far HPD said there are no reports of any injuries, it is just a wire hanging low.

There is no estimation time on when the highway will reopen. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to use alternate routes.