HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kalakaua Avenue is closed from Kaiulani Street to Ohua Avenue due to a criminal investigation.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

KHON2 news crews are there. Police were talking to someone inside a dump truck.

Police say the call came in at 3:18 a.m.

One eastbound lane on Kuhio Avenue is closed.