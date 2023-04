The interection of Kalakaua and Kuhio avenue on Friday, April 28, 2023. (City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of Waikiki’s busiest roadways has been reopened for drivers after completed repairs to a 12-inch water main break.

The main break had flooded the intersection of Kalakaua and Kuhio avenues on Thursday morning.

After overnight repairs by Board of Water Supply crews, all lanes of Kalakaua Avenue were reopened by Friday afternoon.

According to BWS, repairs were needed for lanes that sustained damage from the water main break.