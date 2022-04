HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply said it is repairing a 12-inch main break on Kaiulani Avenue between Ala Wai Boulevard and Cleghorn Street.

Both Kaiulani and Kuhio Avenues were closed on Tuesday around 11 a.m. BWS said seven services will be affected during the repairs.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to BWS, repairs will be ongoing. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and to expect delays.