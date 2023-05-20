WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials have announced a road closure.

The closure is impacting Kahekili Highway.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said that Kahekili Highway at mile post 1.5 in the Wailuku-bound lane is closed with contra-flow being implemented.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Officials are asking motorists to use caution when approaching the area.

Seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.