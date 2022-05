HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaamilo Street between Olena Street and Kuawa Street is closed due to an accident on Oahu.

The road closure was announced at 3:29 p.m. Monday, May 2.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m.

Police said a moped is involved in the accident.