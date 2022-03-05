HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday the Board of Water Supply (BWS) said that all westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway are open.

BWS stated on Twitter at around 5:10 p.m. that lanes were open after the completion of road repairs at 1130 N Nimitz Highway near Alakaha Street intersection.

The incident was caused by a water main break that closed the two left-hand westbound lanes on North Nimitz Highway on March 4.

At first, BWS said there was a 16-inch water main break, but it was later reported that it was 6 inches.

Throughout rush hour, the two lanes were closed at around 2 p.m.

As BWS worked on repairing the water main break, the water was shut off and a bypass was put in place to provide water for affected businesses in the area.