HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family has lost a pet on Friday evening following a house fire in Ewa Beach, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a working fire on the left side of a home.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

After an aggressive fire attack, firefighters were able to put out the blaze in the single-family home by 5:32 p.m.

HFD was told that all occupants had exited the building except for the family’s pet.

A primary search was underway but sadly, the pet succumbed to fire conditions.

The Honolulu Police Department also responded to conduct traffic control. They closed off the intersection of Hanaloa and Hahanui streets.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police said to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.