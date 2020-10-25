Injured hiker prompts police to close down a portion of Kalanianaole Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An injured hiker on the Koko Head Crater Trail prompted the closure of Kalanianaole Highway on Saturday night.

The closure of the highway is located between the Lanai Lookout and the Halona Blowhole Lookout. Emergency vehicles are on the roadway and are responding to the scene.

