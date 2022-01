HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported on Friday, around 6:16 a.m., a two-car accident near Meheula Parkway and Kamehameha Highway in Mililani.

HPD was on the scene and northbound lanes were closed. A towing company was called but no reports of any injuries.

Honolulu police are still investigating the scene. Motorists are asked to expect delays and to drive with caution.