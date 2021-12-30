HPD reminds drivers to be responsible in the new year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As New Year’s Eve approaches, Honolulu Police are reminding drivers to be responsible on the roads.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, arrests for driving under the influence are up compared to 2020, but down significantly from 2019.

Total OVUII arrests as of 12/20/21:

2019 — 3,652

— 3,652 2020 — 2,072

— 2,072 2021 — 2,505

Traffic Division Capt. James Slayter said the department conducted five times as many checkpoints in 2021 compared to 2019, which has helped curb the DUI problem on Oahu.

However, he believes it is ultimately up to each driver to take responsibility.

“I personally feel that I’ve noticed more bad driving habits in 2021 than I did in 2019 and 2020 combined. It just seems like everybody is in a rush. Everybody is distracted.” Traffic Division Capt. James Slayter

So far, in 2021, there have been 80 critical or fatal crashes on Oahu.

Slayter said he hopes to see that number become zero.

“Until you actually have to go to the scene of one of these critical or fatal collisions and see the carnage and see the devastation and see the families that are left behind or, you know, having to tell somebody that a mom or dad isn’t coming home today or your son or daughter is not coming home at all because somebody else was too irresponsible to make a good decision. Like seriously, it is completely avoidable,” continue Slayter.

Capt. Slayter is reminding everyone to slow down, and do not get behind the wheel if you are impaired.