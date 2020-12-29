Hoolai Street closed between Piikoi and Pensacola Street due to police investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hoolai Street is closed between Piikoi and Pensacola Street due to police investigation.

EMS officials say a woman, who is possibly in her 30s, suffering gunshot wounds was treated and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

