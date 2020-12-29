Hoolai Street closed between Piikoi and Pensacola Street due to police investigation

KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) --Maui police have closed Pulehu Road in both directions from Holopuni Road down to just above KulaKula due to a brush fire on Maui.

Maui fire crews responded to a brush fire at Kula Ag Park on Pulehu Road on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 around 9:48 a.m. They report about seven acres burned.