HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hoolai Street is closed between Piikoi and Pensacola Street due to police investigation.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
EMS officials say a woman, who is possibly in her 30s, suffering gunshot wounds was treated and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Honolulu Chief of Police confirms death of man shot by officer
- Hoolai Street closed between Piikoi and Pensacola Street due to police investigation
- High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores for Kauai and Niihau in effect 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday
- Man charged with attempted murder of an HPD officer appears in court
- House passes plan to increase stimulus checks to $2K