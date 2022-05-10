HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2022 Honolulu Triathlon returns after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be on Sunday, May 15.

The roads in the area will be closed starting at 4 a.m. and reopen around 10 a.m.

The race starts at 5:45 a.m.

There is a 1,500 meter swim at Ala Moana Beach Park, a 25-mile bike ride along Ala Moana Boulevard, Nimitz, and Lagoon Drive and a 6-point-2 mile run at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Event organizers said about 1,000 people are expected at the start.

Participants are local, from including several hundred from Japan and the mainland.