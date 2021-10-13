Honolulu police confirm portion of Farrington Highway closed in Waialua

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police confirmed Farrington Highway between Olohio Street and Ku Place in Waialua on Oahu’s North Shore has been closed on Wednesday night.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Information website, there was a motor vehicle collision that happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, located at Farrington Highway and Olohio Street.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to witnesses, a possible vehicle accident may have caused a brush fire. However, it is unclear at this time what happened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories