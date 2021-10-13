Honolulu police confirm portion of Farrington Highway closed in Waialua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police confirmed Farrington Highway between Olohio Street and Ku Place in Waialua on Oahu’s North Shore has been closed on Wednesday night.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Information website, there was a motor vehicle collision that happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, located at Farrington Highway and Olohio Street.

According to witnesses, a possible vehicle accident may have caused a brush fire. However, it is unclear at this time what happened.