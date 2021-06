HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police closed all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway at the School Street off-ramp due to a police investigation on Saturday, June 5.

The closure was reported around 9:32 p.m. Saturday.

All lanes of the H-1 westbound were reopened near the School Street off-ramp around 10:19 p.m. Saturday.