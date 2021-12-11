Honolulu Marathon: Road closures to watch out for on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers on Oahu should get ready for some road closures starting early in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 12, due to the Honolulu Marathon.

Lanes will reopen to vehicular traffic as the last runner clears the area.

Beginning at 12:30 a.m., Ala Moana Boulevard will see a full shut down from Ala Moana Beach Park to the Nuuanu Avenue and Nimitz Highway intersection. Ala Moana Boulevard from Piikoi Street to Kalakaua Avenue will also be fully closed starting at 12:30 a.m.

At 2:30 a.m. over in east Oahu, Waialae Avenue will be closed in the westbound direction between Kilauea and Ainakoa avenues. Runners will be crossing to the eastbound lanes at Ainakoa Avenue, so keep an eye out.

Eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway will be closed between Ainakoa Avenue and Hawaii Kai Drive starting at 4:30 a.m. Mauka lanes of Kalanianaole will be contraflowed — one heading east and the other two heading west.

All through traffic on Kalanianaole from Hawaii Kai Drive to Keahole Street will be detoured onto Hawaii Kai Drive from Kawaihae Street and Lunalino Home Road. Those wanting to get to the Maunalua Bay Boat Ramp will need to enter through the Koko Head side.

For a full list of closures due to the Honolulu Marathon, click here.