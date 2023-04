MAALAEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials said that Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed.

The closure is taking place in the Maʻalaea Road area near mile post marker 7 and 8.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said this is a temporary closure due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to Officials, traffic is contra flowed in the area.

Seek alternate routes and avoid the area.