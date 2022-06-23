HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced ramp closures in the coming weeks for areas near the airport.

The Airport offramp, EXIT 16, from the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed for nightly, concrete repairs.

The closure is scheduled for Monday, June 27 through Friday morning July 1, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

HDOT said roadwork will be scheduled weekly on Sunday nights through Friday mornings over the next five months after the July 4 holiday.

Courtesy of Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Motorists, westbound, are advised to take Nimitz Highway as an alternate route or they will be detoured from the H-1 Freeway to Nimitz Highway at the Keehi Interchange.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HDOT anticipates completing the H-1 Airport Viaduct Improvements project by the end of the year. And encourages the public to plan ahead for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

Courtesy of Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The Pearl Harbor Interchange offramp is also scheduled to close for pavement marking work.

The repairs will begin on weekdays, Tuesdays to Fridays, starting from July 5 to Aug. 12, from 7:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The following ramps will be closed:

Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15B) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction.

Joint Base PHH offramp from Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction.

Eastbound Nimitz Highway onramp from the Pearl Harbor Gate. One side will be closed at a time.

For more information, click here.