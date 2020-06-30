Live Now
Wailuku bridge remains closed overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Wailuku (Singing) Bridge in Hilo is closed in both directions.

It was closed because of a fire. The fire was extinguished but the bridge remains closed overnight.

Drivers can use Wainaku St. and Hau Ln.

