WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Highway 190 is closed in both directions vicinity of the 11 mile marker due to a traffic accident on the Big Island.

The road closure was announced around 8:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

The Hawaii Police Department says Highway 190 will be closed between Waikoloa Road and Old Saddle Road.

Drivers are advised to use Queen Kaahumanu Highway for travel between Kona and Waimea.