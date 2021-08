WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Highway 190 and Waikoloa Road are now opened in both directions. Drivers can access the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Old Saddle Road is open to one lane of traffic from Waikiʻi Ranch to Waimea with access for those who live in the area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Fire crews will continue to put out the brush fire in the Waiki’i area.

The fire is still not contained yet.