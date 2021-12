HONOLULU (KHON2) — Highway 19, also known as Mamalahoa Highway, at Laupahoehoe Gulch southbound lane is closed due to a landslide on the Big Island.

Hawaii Police Department said to expect delays. As officials clear the road, drivers should drive with caution.

It is currently unknown when the lane will reopen.