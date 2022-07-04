HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reports Highway 19 at mile 13 near Honomu in the Hamakua District on the Big Island is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
Big Island police said the closure is expected up to three hours,
by: Linda Dela Cruz
by: Linda Dela Cruz
