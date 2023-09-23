HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect some traffic through the Kahuku area as police are responding to a crash near Kawela Bay on Saturday.

Police said the crash downed a pole along Kamehameha Highway — prompting a power outage to some customers.

Initially, close to 1,000 people were affected by the outage but HECO has restored power to most leaving just 60 customers without electricity.

Police have opened up a one-lane contraflow to allow vehicles through.

Hawaiian Electric said they expect power to be restored by around 6 p.m.