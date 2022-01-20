HECO work limiting access to Lanikai, Kailua Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lane closures will limit access to Lanikai and Kailua Beach Park on Monday, Jan. 24, while Hawaiian Electric (HECO) crews are replacing overhead power lines.

According to HECO, lanes in both directions of Kailua Road and South Kalaheo Avenue will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HECO stated only local traffic will be allowed during that time.

Then, when crews begin to work near the Kalapawai roundabout, there will be no access into Lanikai and Kailua Beach Park.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Motorists are asked to either avoid the area or plan for delays and traffic stops.