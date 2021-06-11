HECO utility work to impact westbound traffic on Farrington Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric (HECO will be doing utility work during the week of Monday, June 14.

Crews will be replacing electrical equipment and power lines along Farrington Highway on Monday, Tuesday, June 15, and Thursday, June 17.

The work will require the far-right Makaha-bound lane of Farrington to be closed.

On Monday, it will be between St. Johns Road and Liopolo Street.

On Tuesday, it will be closed at the corner of Ala Walua Street.

On Thursday, it will be closed between Makona and Kaumakana streets.

Electronic message boards will be posted while work is ongoing.