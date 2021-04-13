HECO utility work to affect Pensacola St. traffic on Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) will be conducting utility work on overhead power lines along Pensacola Street on Thursday, April 15.

The work will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The far-right southbound lane of Pensacola Street between Kīnaʻu and South Beretania streets will be closed while HECO crews are on working.

Barricades and traffic cones will be in place to mark work zones and restricted parking areas. Special duty officers and flagmen will direct traffic and maintain the safety zone.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution around the area.