HECO utility work on Ward Ave. to impact traffic Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews from Hawaiian Electric (HECO) will be conducting emergency work to replace a utility pole on Ward Avenue on Friday, May 14.

The emergency work will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

According to HECO, the two southbound lanes of Ward Avenue will be closed where it intersects with Beretania Street and traffic will be contraflowed.

HECO officials say turning lane modifications will also be active where Ward intersects with Kinau and Beretania streets.

Special duty police and flagmen will be on scene to maintain a safety zone and direct traffic. Electronic message boards will also be posted while traffic cones and barricades mark the work zones.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area and to use an alternate route if possible.