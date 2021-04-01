HECO transformer delivery to impact ʻEwa Beach, Wahiawā traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The delivery of an 80-ton transformer from ʻEwa Beach to the Hawaiian Electric (HECO) Wahiawā Substation on Monday, April 5, will cause brief traffic delays along the route, according to HECO officials.

The transformer is scheduled to leave the ʻEwa Nui Substation at 8:30 a.m. Monday and is expected to arrive in Wahiawā around 11 a.m.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The transport vehicle will be traveling along Farrington Highway, Kunia Road, Wilkina Drive, Kamehameha Highway, California Avenue, Muliwai Avenue and then to the Wahiawā Substation on Neal Street. Barricades will also be placed on Muliwai Avenue to mark restricted parking areas.

The Honolulu Police Department will be escorting the transport vehicle while safely directing traffic.

Motorists are advised to plan for traffic delays and seek alternate routes if possible.