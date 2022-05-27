HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company will be working on underground utility equipment repairs at the intersection of S. Pauahi and Bethel Streets in the Chinatown area of downtown Honolulu.

The construction will begin on Wednesday, June 1 and will continue on multiple days throughout June. South Pauahi Street, between Nu’uanu and Bethel Streets, will be closed in both directions from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

HECO said except for local traffic on:

• Wednesday, June 1, to Friday, June 3

• Tuesday, June 7, to Thursday, June 9

• Monday – Friday, June 13-17 and June 20-24

• Monday, June 27, to Thursday, June 30

Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes.