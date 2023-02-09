HONOLULU (KHON2) — Motorists should drive with care today as some islands see multiple reports of power outages and downed poles and trees.

On Oahu, a power outage on Makiki had left 2,170 customers without electricity when it was reported at around 9:12 a.m. However, by the next hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews continue to make repairs.

HECO is responding to the incident on Pensacola Street where a downed pole was seen hanging by electric lines. The road has been closed between Nehoa to Piikoi streets.

Motorists can expect to see another road closure on Kalakaua Avenue near Diamond Head area.

According to the City, there’s a fallen tree at the scene so an eastbound lane has been closed off on the road.

A downed tree on Likelike Highway on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Shortly after, crews were called to the block of 900 Kokea Street for the report of multiple downed utility poles.