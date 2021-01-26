HECO repairs to affect Waimanalo traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews from Hawaiian Electric (HECO) will replace a utility pole and other related equipment along Kalanianeole Highway in Waimanalo from Thursday, Jan. 28, to Friday, Jan. 29, as part of scheduled upgrades in the area.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

A single lane closure of Kalanianeole Highway between Wailea and Pu’uone streets in the Kailua-bound direction will be in effect on both work days from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Traffic will be contraflowed during work hours and parking in the vicinity will also be restricted.

The public will be able to access the U. S. Post Office — located at 41-859 Kalanianeole Highway — but are advised to call in advance and ask if there are any changes to their services while HECO crews are working.

Traffic cones, electronic message boards and parking barricades will be used to mark the work zones while HECO flagmen along with special duty police will direct traffic.

Drivers are advised to drive with caution and expect traffic delays in the area while work is underway.