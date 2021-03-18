HECO pole upgrades to affect University Avenue traffic

Traffic

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) will be conducting pole upgrades and maintenance work on Wednesday, March 24, along a section of University Avenue, weather permitting.

HECO officials said, the upgrades are a part of efforts to improve system reliability.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

University Avenue will be closed between Kaʻala and Armstrong streets from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while traffic will be diverted to Oahu Avenue. Oahu and University avenues will also have restricted parking during work hours.

Safety signs along with traffic cones will mark the work areas while restricted parking zones will be marked with barricades. Special duty police and flagmen will be at the site to direct traffic.

The work began on Thursday, March 18, but was delayed due to poor weather.

HECO officials are advising motorists slow down when approaching the work zone and to expect traffic delays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ʻŌleloflix offers Hawaiian subtitles for Netflix subscribers

Oahu's rail transit system up $11.3 billion to build

Las Vegas businesses ready to welcome Hawaii visitors

Always Investigating: Tracking unspent federal relief money with billions more on the way

Koko Crater steel platform to be removed, replaced in new resolution

Scam Alert: Why posting your COVID vaccine card may lead to fraud

More Top Stories

Trending Stories