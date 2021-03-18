HECO pole upgrades to affect University Avenue traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) will be conducting pole upgrades and maintenance work on Wednesday, March 24, along a section of University Avenue, weather permitting.

HECO officials said, the upgrades are a part of efforts to improve system reliability.

University Avenue will be closed between Kaʻala and Armstrong streets from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while traffic will be diverted to Oahu Avenue. Oahu and University avenues will also have restricted parking during work hours.

Safety signs along with traffic cones will mark the work areas while restricted parking zones will be marked with barricades. Special duty police and flagmen will be at the site to direct traffic.

The work began on Thursday, March 18, but was delayed due to poor weather.

HECO officials are advising motorists slow down when approaching the work zone and to expect traffic delays.