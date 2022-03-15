HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) crews will be conducting underground utility equipment upgrades on Ka Uka Boulevard in Waipio on Tuesday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

HECO said the work will continue on March 22 and 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Both southbound lanes of Ka Uka Boulevard, near Moaniani and Ukee streets, heading toward Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park will be impacted.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to HECO, safety signs and traffic cones will guide motorists through the lane modifications on Ka Uka Boulevard, while flagmen and police direct traffic.

Motorists are advised to slow down and drive with caution when approaching the area.

HECO said the project is part of an overall system reliability improvement plan and may require additional work in the coming months.