HECO crews to replace utility poles in Manoa to improve area reliability

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Hawaiian electric crews will be working in the Manoa area this week.

The company will be replacing utility poles and equipment as part of planned upgrades to improve system reliability.

Work will be done Tuesday, March 30 through Thursday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Several lanes will be closed and street parking will be impacted.

Traffic will be contraflowed.