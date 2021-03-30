HECO crews to replace utility poles in Manoa to improve area reliability

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Hawaiian electric crews will be working in the Manoa area this week.
The company will be replacing utility poles and equipment as part of planned upgrades to improve system reliability.
Work will be done Tuesday, March 30 through Thursday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Several lanes will be closed and street parking will be impacted.
Traffic will be contraflowed.
- Tuesday, March 30 – A portion of the far right northbound lane of Mānoa Road before Olopua Street (fronting Mānoa Elementary School) will be closed.
- Wednesday, March 31 – The northbound lane of lower East Mānoa Road at Pakanu Street and Akāka Place will be closed. Crews also will be working on Waipuna Rise between Woodlawn Drive and Alani Drive.
- Thursday, April 1 – The southbound lane of Woodlawn Drive near Seaview Drive will be closed. Crews also will be working on Seaview Rise between Woodlawn Drive and Paty Drive.