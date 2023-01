HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic moved very slowly on H-1 eastbound, near the Punahou offramp due to a vehicle crash, which happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

One lane was open as first responders assisted those in the crash.

Traffic maps showed traffic backed up all the way to Bishop Museum.

As of 12:15 p.m., traffic flow was back to normal.

It appeared to be a multiple vehicle collision but injuries were not yet reported.