All lanes reopened near H-1/H-2 merge after semi-truck loses load

UPDATE: All lanes of the H-1 Freeway eastbound near H-1/H-2 merge are now reopened after a semi-truck lost its load of cement blocks in the middle of the freeway, causing heavy traffic.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have blocked multiple eastbound lanes near the H-1/H-2 merge after a semi-truck lost its load of cement blocks in the middle of the freeway, causing heavy traffic.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The DOT has opened the Zipper lane to all single occupant vehicles to help with the congestion.

Crews are currently on scene to clear up the debris.

No injuries have been reported.