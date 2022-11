HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. and a 30-year-old man involved in the accident was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

As officials respond to the scene, police have closed one westbound lane of Farrington Highway near Pohakunui Avenue.