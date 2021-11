HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the Honolulu Police Department reported a four-vehicle accident on the H-1 freeway, eastbound, in Pearl City.

The accident happened around 6:00 a.m. in the morning near the Waiawa overpass. HPD said there were no reports of anyone injured. Honolulu police are still investigating the scene.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and to expect heavy traffic.