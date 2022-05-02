HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — After heavy rain, portions of Pi’ilani Highway were washed out by landslides on Monday, May 2, which closed multiple sections of the highway between mile markers 19 in Kahikinui and mile marker 39 in Kipahulu, according to the County of Maui.

Department of Public Works crews is repairing the damaged area, which will remain closed until further notice.

In addition, the county may extend these roadway closures of Pi’ilani highway that have been damaged.

DPW crews posted road closure signs in Hana town, as well as at the Lelekea culvert crossing. Signs were also posted in Ulupalakua town and at the Auwahi Wind turbine turnout.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected areas.