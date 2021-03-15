HDOT to open emergency access lane on Kuhio Highway following massive landslide

HANALEI, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation expects to have Kuhio Highway partially reopened Tuesday for emergency use only. This follows last week’s landslide that cut off Kauai’s north shore.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

HDOT crews installed barriers and a rock fence Monday on Hanalei Hill.

HDOT says an emergency access lane will give first responders access to the north shore.

“Other than that, this week we will continue with the north shore community to get them medical supplies and food,” said Derek Kawakami, the mayor of Kauai. “We’re going to work with the Department of Health to make sure people that are scheduled to get vaccines can get vaccines as well.”

There will also be security check points on both sides of the landslide. This will ensure public safety and restrict access during construction periods.

A limited number of cars will be allowed to go through the single alternating lane at a time.

HDOT has not settled on any times yet, but are considering public access to Kuhio Highway from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Officials are also considering restriction for construction from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., then public access from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

These times will be discussed with the community through a meeting that will be set up by the County of Kauai.