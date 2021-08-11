HDOT to close 4 eastbound lanes on Saturday nights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reported that four eastbound lanes on the H-1 Freeway will be closed on Saturday nights due to construction beginning Aug. 14.

Lane closures will start at 6 p.m. each Saturday night until 9 a.m. the following Sunday. At least one lane will be open during this time.

These additional lane closures are part of the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements project which takes place in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Keehi Interchange.

Construction includes fixing concrete decks, expansion joints, pavement markings and surface treatment installations.

Eastbound lanes are already being closed Monday through Friday nights for construction.