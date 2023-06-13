A photo shows a motorcycle resting on its side on the should of a roadway in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, as of June 7, there were 13 motorcycle fatalities across the state. HDOT said in 2022 there were 33 motorcycle deaths; and of those, twenty-two were not properly licensed.

“We would like everyone to be licensed, it’s not some sort of arbitrary test,” said Jai Cunningham of the Hawaii Department of Transportation. “It’s a national recommendation, the rules of the road, the laws, it’s for your safety.”

“The numbers are really high. It’s surprising how many people ride motorcycles that don’t have a license and weren’t properly trained,” said Bill Kato, Cycle City Hawaii General Sales Manager. “We want people to learn how to ride a motorcycle properly. I mean, it affects all of us, right?”

To get a motorcycle permit, individuals need to pass a written test, but it only allows them to ride alone and during the day. To get a license, individuals need to pass a road skills test or pass a motorcycle safety course instead.

“You learn how to lean and make a turn, which way you turn the handle bar, braking, being a defensive driver,” said Kato.

According to the Leeward Community College website, the State Licensing Division is backlogged on appointments for permit testing. Meanwhile, some said the safety courses aren’t always accessible.

According to HDOT, Leeward Community College is the only sate certified motorcycle safety range in Hawaii. Then there’s the cost of $260 for the three-day training.

“Right now, it’s a little difficult because people have to pay number one; and there’s usually a 90 to 120 day wait to get into a class. So, it’s difficult for people to get into the classes,” said Kato.

At Cycle City Hawaii, it’s trying to be part of the solution by paying for safety courses for its customers.

Meanwhile, experts said it’s important for motorcyclists to go through the proper training to learn the risks on the road.

“A lot of times, in my experience, is the motorcyclists are going too fast or they could be impaired and they just outdrive their own abilities on these bikes,” said Ret. Lt. William Hankins, Former Maui Police Department Traffic Commander.