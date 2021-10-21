HDOT: Leftmost lane of H-1 westbound was closed for ZipMobile work

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to a tweet from the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), the leftmost lane of the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction was closed at the Waikele and Kunia interchange.

HDOT said the lane reopened around 3:29 p.m. and was closed due to work being done on the primary ZipMobile. The Zipperlane will be open as usual at 5:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22.

At around 10:25 a.m., HDOT reported that the primary ZipMobile was having mechanical issues.

The backup ZipMobile was sent to the Waikele and Kunia interchange to finish closing the Zipperlane, and it was close at approximately 2:27 p.m.