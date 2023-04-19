HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Rail is making big steps toward being a viable mode of transportation in parts of Honolulu.

The Honolulu City Council said they approved the Department of Transportation service’s rail safety plan on Wednesday, April 19.

According to the HCC, the plan details potential operating hours for the rail.

Beginning in July, the first leg of the rail’s trek will be from East Kapolei to the Aloha Stadium. It will run from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Beginning in early 2025, the second leg of the rail’s path from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street will run from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and from 5 a.m. to midnight on weekends and holidays.

According to the Department of Transportation’s proposal, full operations for the rail are slated to begin March 31, 2031.

According to Officials, at that point, hours of operations will be from 4 a.m. to midnight on weekdays. It will run every 10 minutes during non-peak hours and every six minutes during peak hours.

The plan also requires rail officials to be transparent throughout the process and once operations commence.

“It does go into a public database that is accessible to the public at any time,” said Roger Morton, Department of Transportation services director.

The plan also includes maintaining a regular training program for workers.

Construction on the Honolulu Rail began on Feb. 22, 2011. That means it has been over 12 years since the rail project first began.

For a comparison on construction to operation time, the Japanese ‘bullet train‘, a high-speed rail system, was completed in five years. The project began construction in 1959; and the rail was opened to the public on Oct. 1, 1964.