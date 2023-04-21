HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island fire department responded to a hazardous materials incident in Kawaihae on Friday afternoon.

Big Island police sent out an alert at around 3:10 p.m. for a heads-up on road closures in the area but by 3:18 p.m. the scene was cleared.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Closures were initially expected to last for at least two hours.

During the short closure, Kawaihae Road was closed between Queen Kaahumanu Highway and the Akoni Pule Highway intersection.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Akoni Pule Highway was also closed from Kawaihae Road to the Maluokalani Street intersection, said police.