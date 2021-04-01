Hawaii traffic levels slowly climbing back, traffic fatalities increasing as well

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were fewer cars on the road during the start of the pandemic, but traffic is starting to trickle back.

Residents say they are seeing the difference.

“There’s increased traffic,” said Kakaako resident Kelfred Chang. “You can tell in the last month and a half.”

Chang said, he is having to leave the house earlier to get to work on time as the months go on.

“So if I wanted to drive from here to town you can see a difference of almost five minutes, three to five minutes in the morning time,” said Chang. “in the afternoon just about five to seven minutes (longer).”

Even those that have to commute farther are seeing it. Ewa Beach resident Brandon Wolfinger arrived on Oahu around the end of 2020, and he said the difference is like night and day.

“When I first got here there was absolutely no traffic to be seen. So yeah (the traffic is) definitely taking a toll on my commute adding a lot of time, you know, gas everything else on to it,” said Wolfinger.

The Hawaii State Department of Transportation (HIDOT) said traffic levels have been slowly climbing on all islands. Traffic levels in all counties except Hawaii County are currently down by about 10% compared to 2019.

“Overall the congestion and trip times have shortened because the number of vehicles on the roadways have decreased,” said Ed Sniffen, HIDOT deputy director of highways.

“In the past when people would try to avoid that heavy peak period, they would try to leave the office a little earlier a little later. But because the trip times have been reasonable. We don’t see that earlier start or later and to those peaks,” said Sniffen.

HIDOT said it saw an increase in speeding in 2020 since many people spent most of their time at home and many of the roadways were empty.

Crashes and fatalities were on the decline, however. HIDOT saw a reduction of crashes by about 31% and a reduction of traffic fatalities by about 20%, with 22 fewer fatalities compared to the yearly average.

“The sad thing though is those 22 lives were saved just because of traffic reduction, not because we’re driving safer, not because we’re driving more aware,” said Sniffen. It’s just because there weren’t as many cars on the road.”

Traffic fatalities are back on the rise in 2021. Officials report 25 deaths as of Thursday, April 1, 2021, compared to 21 at the same time in 2020.

Sniffen told KHON2, traffic levels are still nowhere near 2019 patterns since folks are still at home teleworking or distance.

He said, it likely will not stay this way for long. He expects it to possibly return to pre-pandemic levels in fall, 2021.

“The public should understand that very soon when the school is all back in session when UH is back in session, and when the visitor industry picks up, we’re going to see those same congestion that was that we had before, so plan accordingly,” said Sniffen.