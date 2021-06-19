Hawaii police close Queen Ka’ahumanu Hwy. due to flooding, debris

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island closed Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway between Henry Street and Nani Kailua Drive on Saturday, June 19, due to flooding conditions and debris.

Officials reported the road closure at 8:39 p.m. Saturday.

Police say flooding has caused debris to go on the roadway.

Officials are advising motorists to use alternate routes.

A flood advisory was issued for North and South Kona at 8 p.m. Saturday. Officials said conditions are favorable for flash flooding and advise Hawaii residents to stay away from low-lying and poor drainage areas.