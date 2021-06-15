Hawaii DOT permanently reduces speed limit for parts of Piilani Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the posted speed limit was permanently reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph in two areas along Piilani Highway on Tuesday, June 15.

The reduction applies to Piilani Highway between Uwapo Road and Kaiwahine Street as well as between Lipoa Street and Lipoa Parkway.

New speed limits were installed Tuesday and went into immediate effect. A construction speed limit of 30 mpg was put in place in November 2020 to support guardrail and safety work along the route.

The new posted speed limit replaces the construction speed limit, according to DOT officials. Authorities say the lower speed limit of 35 mph is appropriate for Piilani Highway, which has auxiliary turn lanes, several intersections, crosswalks, merge areas and areas for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Motorists are advised to follow all traffic control signals and DOT officials are thanking the public for their adherence to the speed limit during safety improvements.